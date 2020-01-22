Taylor Swift reveals her mother's brain tumour diagnosis

Taylor Swift's mother Andrea also serves her as manager

Pop star Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, has been diagnosed with brain tumour and she has decided to limit her foreign tours in its wake. Swift opened up about her mother's health battles during a cover interview with Variety. She said the brain tumour was discovered during Andrea's cancer treatment.

"She was going through chemo, and that's a hard enough thing for a person to go through. While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family," the 30-year-old star said.

Swift said Andrea, who also serves as her manager, has been the guiding force in her life.

"Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom. But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness," Swift added.

The singer, who recently revealed that her 'Lover' tour dates will take the form of a festival instead of a usual globetrotting event, said she plans to spend more time with her family in America.

"This is a year where I have to be there for my family. There's a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home," Swift said.