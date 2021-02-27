Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu says she thoroughly detest dubbing in new post

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday confessed that she thoroughly detests dubbing. Taapsee shared a post on Instagram tagging sound designer Dhiman Karmakar and opened up on her experience of dubbing for her upcoming film "Dobaaraa". The actress has recently started shooting for "Dobaara", a new age thriller film directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film reunites Taapsee with Kashyap, who previously directed her in the 2018 film "Manmarziyaan".

Now, taking to her Instagram, Taapsee wrote, "My #DobaaraaSeries. Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Be it the chaotic and noisy lanes in Manmarziyaan or the deafening silence of Scotland in Badla, by now he surely knows that if there is one aspect of my job I thoroughly detest is dubbing. It's almost a ritual now that I tell @dhiman.karmakar make me wear how many ever mics but don't make me perform the scene in 4 walls of a tiny dubbing room #Dobaaraa. P.S- with maximum talking n minimum dubbing in Manmarziyaan n Badla I am looking forward to NO DUBBING in this one. No pressure @dhiman.karmakar."

"Dobara" is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

Earlier, Pannu took to Instagram and posted a picture with Anurag Kashyap, similar to the one they clicked on the sets of 'Manmarziyaan', three years ago and said that she has begun shooting for upcoming thriller 'Dobaaraa.'

"My #DobaaraaSeries...Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated....Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell...@anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Taapsee and 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' lead Pratik Gandhi are set to team up for upcoming investigative comedy "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?", producer Siddharth Roy Kapur announced recently. "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?", backed by Roy Kapur Films, will feature Pannu as a feisty cop.

According to the makers, Pratik will play a chauvinistic brat who "finds himself compelled to take a riotous, madcap ride with Taapsee's character, whose attitude to life is the diametrical opposite of his."