  Renuka Shahane's sweetest birthday wish for husband Ashutosh Rana: Love you forever and beyond

India TV Entertainment Desk
November 10, 2020
Image Source : TWITTER/@4331SUBHASH

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana is celebrating his birthday today. To mark the occasion, the actor's wife Renuka Shahane took to her social media to share a love-filled birthday wish for him. She wrote, "Love you forever and beyond Happy birthday Ranaji." The photo showed different shades of Ashutosh Rana flaunting his smile and posing for the camera. 

Not just Renuka, many fans and celebrities also wished the actor. Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Happy Birthday @ranaashutosh10 You will always remain the most memorable #Dushman."

