Did you work out today? Take fitness inspiration from Ankita Lokhande

Going through actress Ankita Lokhande's social media profiles it can be concluded that she is a fitness freak. The actress often posts workout videos and encourages her fans to stay fit and healthy. On Thursday morning, Ankita uploaded a new clip showing her exercising in her apartment premises. Dressed in her gym wear, a white T-shirt, black track pants and white shoes, Ankita is seen doing squats, plunges and other exercises. In the end, she relaxes on a yoga mat after a vigorous workout session.

"Did you work out today?" she wrote as the caption.

Ankita, one of the biggest faces on Indian television, was in the limelight last year after the death of her former boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She became an overnight star when she paired with the late actor on the soap "Pavitra Rishta". The show completed 12 years of its release this year. Marking the occasion, the actress shared an Instagram post with fans, saying that the show made her who she is today.

Ankita's post is a collage of scenes of the show featuring Sushant and her, as well as other co-stars including Hiten Tejwani, who later replaced Sushant in the show as the male lead. Tagging the cast and crew of the show, Ankita's post makes special mention of Sushant, said to be her ex-boyfriend, with the hashtag #sushantsinghrajput.

Meanwhile, she has forayed Bollywood, too, working in the 2019 release, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" and last year's "Baaghi 3".

The actress signed the Vivek Oberoi-produced murder mystery "Iti" a while back. The film also features Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. Hrithik Roshan's uncle Rajesh Roshan serves as composer of the film.

