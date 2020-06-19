Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMASANASHAIKH/SRK Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh wishes to do romantic scene with Shah Rukh Khan atop Eiffel tower

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who rose to fame through the film 'Dangal' now expresses her desire to work with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a film. Not only this, but she also said that for her a perfect scene of man proposing to his wife atop the Eiffel tower would be of SRK and her. Not only this, but she also opened up about her equation with her former co-star Sanya Malhotra during the Zee Cafe show, "Starry Nights Gen Y".

Laughing upon reports of her dating her Sanya, she said, "We simply laughed about it. Just because we are good friends, they assumed the worst." Asked about three things that she learnt from Sanya, Fatima said: "I have learnt a lot from her. For one, Sanya likes to keep everything clean. While she is an introvert and I am an extrovert, I learnt to hold myself back at times. I also learnt a lot from her dedication to work."

Talking about her diverse religious background and upbringing, the actress said: "It makes me feel like the ideal poster girl for secular India. The beauty of our country is that we are so diverse and all of us are okay with just being ourselves, follow our own religion and accept everybody."

On Bollywood superstars, she clearly like Shah Rukh Khan. "I would love to see Shah Rukh Khan strip on the streets of Mumbai!" she said.

"I think the perfect scene of a man proposing to his wife atop the Eiffel tower would be of Shah Rukh Khan and me," she added, while opening up on the Zee Cafe show, "Starry Nights Gen Y".

-With IANS inputs

