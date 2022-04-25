Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BHARTISINGH Bharti Singh shares FIRST picture of her baby boy 'Gola.' Seen yet?

Popular Television comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents to a baby boy on April 3 this year. The couple took to Instagram and announced the good news by sharing pictures from their maternity photo shoot. Well now, the two of them have returned to their normal routine of going to work. Meanwhile, not just fans but even celebs have been eagerly waiting to see the first glimpse of their son whom they have nicknamed 'Gola.' Thanks to Bharti, we've finally got our hands on the first picture of the baby. Shared on Instagram, it showed the comedian holding her boy close with a smile on her face. Even though it didn't reveal his face but it is sufficient to brighten up your day.

Bharti, on Sunday, took to her personal handle and shared a picture of Gola. In the same, the new mommy was seen all dressed in pink while the infant was wrapped up in a white cloth. Alongside in the caption, she wrote, "life line."

Have a look:

As soon as Bharti shared the photo, a number of users as well as celebs started pouring in comments. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Sooooo happy for u! May god bless your family" while Nisha Rawal commented, "Awwwww! Dear Bharti many blessings to u and the little one." Nehha Pendse, Meera Deosthale, Surbhi Jyoti and Mahhi Vij also dropped in several hearts emojis.

Bharti and Haarsh are hosts of Colors TV shows, Hunarbaaz (which ended recently) and The Khatra Khatra Show. When Bharti resumed work, many applauded her whereas there were few who bashed her.

Speaking about the same in an interview with BT, she said, "I had no intention of setting any record or benchmark by working till the last day of my pregnancy and reporting to work immediately. My doctor told me that no one knew and understood my body better than me and that I should listen to myself. People will give you a lot of advice, but it completely depends on what your body is comfortable with. That’s exactly what I kept in mind."

For those unversed, the comedian had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.