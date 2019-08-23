Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Jaw dropping pictures of Bigg Boss 7 winner that will make your day

Counted amongst one of the successful models and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has turned 36 today. Not just through her ramp walking, the gorgeous diva has made fans through her stint in films, TV shows, short films, music albums and reality shows. She made her acting debut through the film Rocket Singh and later captured hearts through various songs like Chokra Jawaan item number in Ishaqzaade, Jhallah Wallah, Parda in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and others.

Apart from that, she has worked in films like Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Begum Jaan and others. But the one show that gave her immense fame was Salman Khan’s reality show where her outspoken nature won everyone’s hearts and she was announced the winner of the season. Not only this, her cute love story with Kushal Tandon became everyone’s favourite. They even confirmed their relationship but soon decided to mutually break up.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon in Bigg Boss 7

Gauahar. Not only through her acting or dancing but also captured attention when she announced the launch of her own fashion line. The beauty with an enchanting smile, Gauahar has always impressed her fans on social media where she keeps on posting pictures of her whereabouts. On the occasion of her birthday, we stalked her Instagram handle and took out some breath-taking pictures of the star that you just can't ignore!

Wishing the pretty lady a very happy birthday!