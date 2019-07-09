10 most interesting updates from the entertainment world

Entertainment world latest updates: The world of Entertainment is vast. We bring the latest updates and news from the Entertainment world at your doorstep. You can now access the current happenings in the world with just one click. If you are an Entertainment news junkie, you have found your paradise here. Get the latest updates from the Entertainment world here. Right from the release of the new movie, box office collection, movie reviews, celebs link ups and break ups and many more will be served here.
- Hrithik Roshan who is gearing up for his upcoming movie Super 30 has something to say about Kangana Ranaut. He says, "Bullies have to be treated with patience." Read full story
- #BottleCapChallenge: Akshay Kumar's challenge taken up by Govinda bridging the age gap
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh emerges as the All Time Blockbuster movie. Here are the complete details.
#KabirSingh biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr
Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr
Weekend 3: ₹ 22.52 cr
Total: ₹ 235.72 cr
India biz.
ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.
- South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran calls dating Indian cricket Jasprit Bumrah, rumours- Read what she has to say
- Huma Qureshi remarked on her relationship status, says that she is happy these days. Read full story
- Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan will fake his death in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to seek answers from Prerna Sharma.
- Hailey Bieber Celebrates the One Year Anniversary of Justin’s Proposal
- Badla actress Taapsee Pannu reacts to trolls which say she cannot act. Read full story here
