'Hope all of you are enjoying Delhi's weather': Supreme Court's retort as AQI inches towards 'severe'

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned authorities over the deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR and underlined that the AQI is already edging towards the 'severe' category, emphasizing that stubble burning incidents should have stopped by now. The court also quipped at authorities, asking if they were "enjoying the weather".

The observations were made by a three-judge bench that included Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said authorities keep talking and make statement, but highlighted that the AQI is already touching the 400-mark in the national capital and its neighbouring areas.

"I hope all of you are enjoying Delhi's weather," Kant remarked.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, told the bench that breathing in Delhi-NCR is like smoking 30 cigarettes each day, pointing that people's voice is also getting affected. She said stubble burning contributed to 14 per cent to Delhi's air pollution on November 5 and it is only aggravating the situation.

Supreme Court calls for measures against stubble burning

To this, the court remarked that this is the time when farmers sow their crops and stubble burning incidents should have been stopped by now. Responding to the court, Singh said farmers were provided with machines to remove stubble, but they need fuel to operate them.

Justice Bagchi said a proposal had been made earlier to procure stubble from farmers at a fixed rate. Bagchi was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) that the government has taken several steps regarding this.

Meanwhile, Kant said stubble removing machines should be provided to gran panchayats because individuals farmers cannot procure them. He added that more awareness needs to be created among farmers about stubble burning. The CJI underlined that farmers would initially avoid accepting the measures but need to be persuaded about benefits of not burning stubble.

CJI cautions against vehicular pollution

Kant also asked what measures have been taken to control the pollution in Delhi-NCR, especially the one which is caused by affluent sections of society and their vehicles.

The apex court also remarked that there was a need to look at our original customs and practices during festivals. However, it indicated that merely imposing more restrictions or passing orders would not be an effective solution.

The court also warned against blaming economically weaker sections for the air pollution in the capital, observing that "Diwali was an important period for people dependent on seasonal work and festivities for their livelihood."

"No restriction is going to work. The more orders we pass, the more violations will multiply," the Supreme Court observed. "Poor people do not generate any pollution. They are the sufferers. It is those who can afford it and those who can contribute to it," it remarked.

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