'UP lost significance before 2017, faced an identity crisis': CM Yogi's veiled dig at Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a veiled dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the state had lost its significance before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power nine years ago. He said Uttar Pradesh was considered a 'BIMARU' state because of its deteriorating economic condition.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to UP Police recruits in Lucknow, Adityanath launched a sharp attack on Akhilesh over law and order and said Uttar Pradesh had become an anarchic state. However, the situation completely changed after the BJP came to power, he said, highlighting how his government brought reforms in the police.

"UP lost its significance around nine years ago. People were scared of UP. There was an identity crisis, and there were no jobs. Uttar Pradesh became an anarchic state and there was disappointment everywhere. It was described as a BIMARU state, despite having all the resources," the two-time chief minister said.

"But the situation has entirely changed now. UP is now among the top three economies of the country. We have tripled the economy and female participation has increased in jobs. Before 2017, girls would be scared to walk out in the evening. But the situation has entirely changed after the reforms in police," he added.

The BJP leader, who represents the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, underlined the steps taken by his government to strengthen the police force and said recruitment now takes place based through a "fair, transparent and merit-based" process.

He lauded the double-engine governments of the BJP at the Centre and the state, saying the saffron party focuses on ensuring that young people get their rights based on their hard work and talent, and secure government jobs based on their merit.

Adityanath also congratulated 4,543 new Sub-Inspectors (SIs), calling it a result of a completely transparent recruitment process.

"By completing this exercise in a time-bound manner, coinciding with the day before Diwali, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras (a day associated with the arrival of prosperity), they have enabled the distribution of these appointment letters, thereby providing Uttar Pradesh with a new cohort of young Sub-Inspectors," he said.

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