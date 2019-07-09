Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone supports Pride Month, posts Ranveer Singh's rainbow birthday cake picture

Ranveer Singh, the Bajirao of Bollywood who will be next seen in Kapil Dev's biopic movie 83', turned a year older on July 6 and celebrated his 34th birthday. On this special occasion, he was joined by wife Deepika Padukone, the Mastaani of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh shared his first look as Kapil Dev in the movie on his birthday morning. fans and film industry sang in praise of the makeover and are looking forward to see Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

Recently, Deepika shared a Rainbow Cake picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Sometimes, you can have your cake & eat it too!!!#BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake."

Fans across the world and film industry applauded Deepika Padukone's gesture. Her support for the Pride Month is evident in the picture she has shared. Many celebs appreciated Deepika and called this cake rightly made for Ranveer only.

One of the fans commented, "This is exactly how Ranveer's B-Day cake should like."

Prabal Gurung wrote, "Happy Pride" on Deepika Padukone's post.

Deepika Padukone, shared a birthday post for hubby Ranveer and wrote an adorable message which instantly won million of hearts. She wrote, "Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..."

sharing the love posts for each other, Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram account to share the lovely picture of wife Deepika Padukone. He wrote, "High on cake. Happy birthday to me."

Pride Month is celebrated every year during the end of June month. A lot many Pride Parade, Pride meets, Pride programs are held to support the LGBT community.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, based on the real-life incident of an acid attack survivor. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev in the movie 83 the film. Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Romi in the movie. This is Ranveer-Deepika's fourth movie together. Before this, the couple was seen in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.