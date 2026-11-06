Shehzad Poonawalla wins Rise and Fall Season 2, takes home trophy and Rs 35 lakh prize money

After weeks of changing equations, unexpected twists and intense competition, Rise and Fall Season 2 has found its winner. Shehzad Poonawalla emerged as the ultimate Ruler of the MX Original reality show, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh.

Shehzad Poonawalla wins Rise and Fall Season 2

The final episode brought together the six finalists of Rise and Fall 2 for one last battle. It began with performances by the contestants, followed by a reunion with former participants. However, the race for the trophy soon took centre stage. The Fortune Floor Pyramid challenge ended Niharika Tiwari's journey, reducing the competition to the Top 5.

Comedian Harsh Gujral added to the celebrations with his humour, while appearances by the finalists' family members brought emotional moments to the finale. The competition then took another turn when Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker were eliminated, leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla in the final round.

The final decision came down to a vote. When the Top 3 contestants reached a deadlock, the remaining participants were called upon to decide the winner. Gautam Gulati finished as the second runner-up, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was named the first runner-up. Shehzad eventually lifted the trophy.

Shehzad Poonawalla on winning Rise and Fall Season 2

Reacting to his victory, Shehzad spoke about the challenges he faced during the show and how he managed to stay focused despite the changing circumstances. "Winning Rise and Fall Season 2 is a feeling I can't put into words. This journey wasn't easy — from the highs of the Tower to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren't going my way. There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do," he said.

He also spoke about the friendships and experiences he would take away from the show. He also stated, "I'm proud of every decision I made and the person I remained through the highs and lows. The bonds I formed, the laughs, the competition — those memories go far beyond this show. I'm going home with a trophy, unforgettable memories, and the satisfaction of knowing I gave it absolutely everything. I would also like to thank the makers of the show, MX Player by Prime Video and Banijay Asia for pulling off this show so beautifully and giving me an opportunity on this platform. This is a moment I'll cherish forever."

About Rise and Fall 2

Hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, the season featured 15 celebrity contestants who competed against each other in a game of strategy, survival and shifting alliances. From friendships that developed inside the Tower to rivalries that changed the course of the game, the contestants had to constantly rethink their moves to stay ahead.

The show's central divide between the Penthouse and the Basement played a major role in shaping the competition. While the Rulers fought to hold on to their power, the Workers looked for opportunities to change their position. The two Takhta Palats further disrupted the game, bringing unexpected changes and giving the Workers a chance to take control. As personal relationships and game strategies often clashed, the competition remained unpredictable until the finale.