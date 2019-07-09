South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran is dating Indian cricket Jasprit Bumrah?

Anupama Parameswaram who is known for her movies like Tej I LOve You, Premam, Kodi, Hello Guru Prema Kosame and many more opens about her link up rumours with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. For a very long time, there has been a buzz around the two dating each other. However, recently, Anupama refuted all the rumours and said that both are just good friends. According to the reports of Pinkvilla, Anupama said that she is not dating Jasprit. Link Ups and rumours are common, said the actress.

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was earlier in news for his link-up with Telugu actor Rashee Khanna. However, the actress claimed that she has never met him and refused any relationship with him. She said, "I do not know him personally and I haven’t ever met him. I know he is a cricketer, that’s it.”

On the work front, Anupama is known for her best role in Mary George and is awaiting the release of her movie Rakshasudu. Talking about Indian cricket Jasprit Bumrah, he is currently busy showcasing his talent in the ICC World Cup. He has earned name and fame with his wonderful performance. India is also displaying its best form in the ICC World Cup in England.