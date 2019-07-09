Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Basu will die in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Prerna will get married to Mr. Rishabh Bajaj- Read deets

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has unfolded to some of the most interesting episodes these days. Mr. Rishabh Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover entered the show with a motive. He wanted to destroy Anurag Basu's life and business. Mr. Bajaj snatched away Anurag's happiness by joining hands with Komolika(Hina Khan) and her brother Ronit. Anurag was arrested and a strong case was built on him with the charges of putting Mr. Bajaj's factory on fire and to murder Ronit. However, to save Anurag's life, Prerna made the biggest sacrifice.

She agreed to marry Mr. Rishabh Bajaj and save Anurag's life. This deal separated Anurag and Prerna but released Anurag from jail. Now, Prerna and Mr. Bajaj will set to Switzerland for their honeymoon. Anurag, who has shattered after Prerna's marriage with Mr. Bajaj, fakes his death. His family mourns over his death. Anurag is heartbroken and he follows Prerna to Switzerland to seek answers.

Prerna turns rude towards Anurag as she wants him to hate her as much as he could. Anurag is unaware of the fact that Prerna is pregnant with his child. Prerna revealed this truth to Mr. Bajaj, yet he married her for his own revenge.

