Bengaluru cab driver kills wife, mother-in-law and five others, dumps bodies at different locations; arrested

Bengaluru:

A shocking mass murder case has emerged from Bengaluru, where a cab driver allegedly killed his wife and six members of her family over domestic disputes. The accused, identified as Indu Shekhar, has been arrested by the police and is being questioned in connection with the killings. The incident reportedly took place in the Rajajinagar area, but the horrifying details came to light late on Thursday night after police questioned the accused in connection with a missing-person complaint registered at Srirampura Police Station.

According to the initial investigation, the accused was allegedly upset with his wife, Sunita, over her behaviour and her continued association with her parental family. He reportedly felt that whenever he complained about his wife to his mother-in-law and brothers-in-law, they sided with her. This resentment allegedly drove him to plan the killings of his wife and six of her family members. Three special teams, led by the DCP (West), have been formed for further investigation into this case.

Bengaluru mass murder case: Who are the seven victims?

The seven victims allegedly killed by the accused include his wife, mother-in-law, two brothers-in-law, their wives and a seven-year-old child.

The deceased have been identified as:

Sunita, wife of the accused.

Rupavati, his mother-in-law.

Shivakumar and Shankar, his brothers-in-law.

Divya and Nalini, wives of the two brothers-in-law.

Puneeth, Shivakumar's seven-year-old son.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding each killing and the sequence in which the alleged murders were carried out.

Invited brothers-in-law for a party before allegedly killing them

According to details, the accused had allegedly planned the murders and executed them in stages. He reportedly killed his wife first before inviting his two brothers-in-law to his house on the pretext of hosting a party.

After they arrived, he allegedly killed both of them. He subsequently targeted their wives, his mother-in-law and the seven-year-old child.

Investigators suspect that a stone grinding slab, commonly known as a sil-batta, may have been used as the murder weapon. However, the exact weapon and method of killing are yet to be conclusively established.

Dumped bodies at different locations, used chemicals to destroy evidence

After the alleged murders, the accused reportedly placed the bodies in his car and disposed of them at different locations. Police also suspect that he used chemicals to remove bloodstains and destroy evidence at the crime scene. Investigators are said to be examining the accused's movements, the locations where the bodies may have been dumped and the possible evidence left behind.

Missing-person complaint exposed the horrifying crime

The case came to light after a missing-person complaint was lodged at Srirampura Police Station. During questioning, the accused reportedly gave contradictory statements, raising suspicion among investigators.

Further interrogation allegedly led to the disclosure of the seven murders. Police officials said the accused had confessed to killing seven people. However, only one body has been recovered so far. A search operation lasting around four hours was conducted near the foothills of Nandi Hills, during which the police recovered the body of seven-year-old Puneeth.

Search operations are continuing at different locations to trace the remaining six bodies. Police said they are also questioning the accused to establish the complete sequence of events and verify his confession. The investigation is underway, and authorities are yet to establish all the circumstances surrounding the alleged killings.

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