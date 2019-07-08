Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 17: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 235 crore mark

Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 17: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh emerge as the All Time Blockbuster movie, beating the movies like Simmba, Uri, Kick, Chennai Express. Kabir Singh is the official remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is still ruling the box office, beating all the previous records. On the opening day itself, Kabir Singh bagged Rs. 20.21 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the big news on the 17th day. He tweeted that, "#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun... Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress... Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 235.72 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun... Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress... Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 235.72 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019

Yesterday, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz".

The success of the movie Kabir Singh is indeed high. The movie has gained praises from the audience. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani gave wonderful performances, giving justice to the original movie Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens Nationwide and a total of 493 screens overseas.

