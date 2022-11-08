Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
Himachal Pradesh election: Can Congress emerge victorious in Palampur Assembly Constituency?

Hritika Mitra Written By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2022 14:19 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Polling in Palampur will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.

Palampur Assembly Election 2022: Palampur Assembly falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency. This year Teh main battle is between Congress candidate Ashish Butail and BJP's Trilok Kapoor.

In 2017, Ashish Butail of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Indu Goswami of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4324 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress. 

Polling in Palampur will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.

