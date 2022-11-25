Gujarat election 2022: Will Morva Hadaf vote in favour of independents?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The major candidates contesting for assembly polls from Morva Hadaf (ST) include Banabhai Damor of AAP, Ms Snehalataben Govindbhai Khant of Congress party, Nimishaben Manharsinh Suthar of BJP.

Gujarat election 2022: As Gujarat goes to polls in December, all political parties are strengthening their election campaigns. The elections which will be held in two phases on Dec 1st and 5th, will see a total of 788 candidates battling for the seats.

Morva Hadaf assembly polls 2022:

Morva Hadaf is an assembly seat belonging to the Panchmahal district of Gujarat. It is part of Panchmahal Lok Sabha constituency. This seat is categorised as Scheduled Tribes Rural. In 2017, 3 candidates contested for Morva Hadaf assembly constituency seat. It was a close contest with independent candidate Khant Bhupendrasinh Vechatbhai winning the election defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Dindor Vikramsinh Ramsinh by a margin of just 4,366 votes.

The major candidates contesting for assembly polls from Morva Hadaf (ST) include Banabhai Damor of AAP, Ms Snehalataben Govindbhai Khant of Congress party, Nimishaben Manharsinh Suthar of BJP.

