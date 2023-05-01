Odisha CPET 2023 registration starts at samsodisha.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha CPET 2023 registration begins

Odisha CPET 2023 registration: The Higher Education Department, Odisha has started for the application process for Odisha Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET) 2023. Interested candidates can submit applications online at www.samsodisha.gov.in latest by May 10.

The candidates can edit their application forms between May 11 and 12. The admit cards for the same will be released on June 9. The Odisha Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET) 2023 is scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 4 except June 28 and June 30.

Odisha CPET 2023 registration: How to register?

Candidates are required to visit the official website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on the CPET 2023 application link flashing on the homepage.

Fill out the applictaion form with all your details.

Upload essential documents, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct link to apply online

CPET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To appear in the Odisha CPET 2023 Exam, candidate should have their undergraduate degree in the relevant discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 45%–50% marks.

CPET 2023 Exam Pattern

Odisha CPET 2023 Exam will be a total of 70 questions and each question carries 1 mark. 40 Questions will be asked from the Core Subject and 30 from the Elective Subject of the same paper. There is no negative marking in the exam.

