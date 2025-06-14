NEET UG 2025 result declared, what's next? The National Testing Agency has declared the NEET UG 2025 result. Candidates can check the final answer keys, scorecards, cut-off marks, and toppers on the official website. Find other details related to medical admission here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), including the cutoff marks, final answer keys, and information about the top scorers. Candidates who took the medical entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical education courses can download their scorecards by visiting the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in. Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, achieving 686 marks, followed closely by Utkarsh Awadhiya in the second position in the NEET UG 2025 Results.

The NEET UG 2025 exams were conducted on May 4, 2025. The provisional answer keys and the OMR response sheets were released on June 3, allowing candidates to raise objections until June 5. The testing agency has now released the final answer keys for all sets today, June 14. Notably, no questions were dropped from the NEET UG 2025 question paper this year. Candidates can evaluate their results by referring to the final answer keys. Each correct answer is awarded four marks, while a penalty of one mark (-1) is applied for incorrect answers. No marks are awarded for unanswered questions or those marked for review. Candidates can now download their NEET UG 2025 results by following the simple steps provided on the official website.

NEET UG 2025 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on 'NEET UG 2025 Result' flashing on the homepage.

A window will appear on the screen.

Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

NEET UG 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the NEET UG 2025 Result for future reference.

What's next?

Qualified candidates will be able to appear for the counselling for admission to various undergraduate courses. Details on the same will be provided in due course. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. According to the official notification, 15% All India Quota (AIQ) counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. 85% State Quota counselling will be handled by the respective state authorities. Students are advised to keep key documents ready, such as NEET UG result, admit card, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, photo ID, domicile and category certificates, etc. The NEET UG 2025 counselling Rounds will include Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up, and Stray Vacancy rounds.