NEET UG 2025 Result: Marks required for OBC candidates for MBBS Admission | All you need to know If you are searching for 'how many marks are required to gain admission to MBBS for an OBC candidate', check this article for details.

New Delhi:

NEET, or the National Eligibility Entrance Test, serves as a gateway for aspiring medical students to gain admission to MBBS and BDS programs in medical institutions throughout India. The results for NEET UG 2025 are expected to be announced on June 14. Candidates from the OBC category who participated in the NEET UG 2025 exam this year or are preparing for it and are searching for information on "how many marks are required to gain admission to MBBS" will find answers in this article, which provides insights into the admission process based on statistics from previous years.

For almost every candidate in the medical field, securing a spot in a government college is the primary goal, leading them to work extremely hard. However, not everyone can achieve this dream; only a select few succeed. Today, we will explore the number of marks OBC candidates need to score in NEET to gain admission to a government college for MBBS.

How many marks are required for an OBC candidate to gain admission to a government college for MBBS?

Generally, a candidate who belongs to the general category requires at least 650 marks or above to secure admission to any government college like AIIMS. Whereas, the criteria for the OBC category candidate are a minimum of 610 marks to get admission in a government college.

Where are the most MBBS seats located?

It’s important to note that there are over 100,000 MBBS seats across India. Karnataka holds the highest number of MBBS seats in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh, which ranks second with 12415 MBBS seats.

This year, the NEET UG exam took place on May 4 at various examination centers nationwide. The National Testing Agency has already released the answer key for the exam, and candidates who took part are eagerly awaiting their results, which are expected to be announced soon.