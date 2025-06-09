NEET UG 2025 Results: Marks required for government MBBS admission | All you need to know If you are wondering how many marks are required to gain admission to a government college, this article may assist you in understanding all about it. Scroll down to read more.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to announce the results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). According to the latest updates, the NEET UG 2025 results are expected to be released on June 14, 2025. Once the results are available, medical aspirants can download their NEET UG 2025 results by visiting the official NTA website. This year, the exam was conducted on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5.20 PM in over 550 cities across India and abroad. Over 23 lakh students registered for the medical exam, of which 20 lakh actually appeared for it. Due to high competition, many students are curious about the marks required for admission to a government college for the MBBS program. This article will address this question.

How many marks are required to get admission in a government college for MBBS?

Every student puts in significant effort to secure admission to government colleges, regardless of their chosen course, be it MBBS, BDS, or others. The marks required for admission to a government college for MBBS can vary each year. The NEET cutoff marks are influenced by several factors, including the difficulty level of the exam and the number of available seats in various medical colleges. In this article, we will explore the minimum marks needed for MBBS admission in a government college through the NEET exam.

Every medical aspirant is required to secure a certain marks for the MBBS course. Securing admission to NEET for MBBS courses varies from college to college. It depends on various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates appearing in the exam, the total MBBS seats available, normalisation, etc. Generally, a candidate who belongs to the general category requires at least 650 marks or above to secure admission to any government college like AIIMS. Whereas, the criteria for the OBC category candidate are a minimum of 610 marks to get admission in a government college.

There are a total of 766 medical colleges in the country for admission in undergraduate programmes, of which 423 are government colleges and 343 are private colleges. There are one lakh MBBS seats in these colleges. According to NMC, Karnataka has the highest number of seats for MBBS. In Uttar Pradesh, there are 12,415 seats available for undergraduate programmes.