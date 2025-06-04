NEET UG 2025 result date, past cut-off scores: All you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025. According to the official update, the NEET UG 2025 results are expected to be released on July 15. Once the results are available, medical aspirants will be able to download them from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2025 answer key available, raise objections if any
The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted on May 4, and the provisional answer keys were released on June 3. Candidates are allowed to raise objections against these provisional answer keys until tomorrow, June 5, 2025. Those who have concerns about the answer keys can submit their objections starting tomorrow, with a fee of Rs. 200 for each question challenged. This objection window will remain open until 11:50 PM on June 5. No submissions will be accepted afterwards. A committee of subject experts will review the challenges, and the final answer keys will be released in PDF format on the NTA website. Candidates will not be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. The results will be prepared based on the final answer keys.
NEET UG 2025 Cut off soon
Along with the results, the NTA will also release the category-wise NEET UG 2025 cutoff, which will be used for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and Ayush programs at various colleges. Notably, 15% of admissions are allotted through the All India Quota (AIQ) via MCC counselling, while the remaining 85% are filled through state-level counselling, which generally experiences less competition.
In this article, we have summarised the cutoff trends for the past five years to assist medical aspirants in understanding the expected changes.
NEET UG 2025 Cutoff marks over the years
The NEET UG 2025 cutoff changes annually based on the exam's difficulty level. If the exam is easier or more students perform well, the cutoff tends to be higher. Last year, the exam's difficulty level was moderate to tough, and this year's paper is expected to be particularly challenging. Consequently, the NEET 2025 cutoff is anticipated to be lower. The cutoff from last year was also reduced by two marks following a re-exam.
NEET UG 2024 Cutoff marks
|Category
|Cut-off Percentile
|Qualifying marks
|General
|50th
|720-164
|General-PH
|45th
|163-129
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th
|163-129
|SC/OBC-PH
|40th
|145-129
|ST-PH
|40th
|145-129
NEET UG 2023 Cut-off marks
|Category
|Cut-off Percentile
|Qualifying marks
|General/unreserved
|50th
|720-137
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th
|136-107
|PwD-General/UR
|40th
|136-121
|PwD- Reserved
|40th
|120-107
NEET UG 2022 Cut-off marks
|Category
|Cut-off Percentile
|Qualifying marks
|General/unreserved
|50th
|715-117
|General-PH
|45th
|116-105
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th
|116-93
|
OBC/SC/ST-PH
|40th
|104-93
NEET UG 2021 Cut-off marks
|Category
|Cut-off Percentile
|Qualifying marks
|General
|50th
|720-138
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th
|137-108
|UR/EWS/PH
|45th
|137-122
|OBC- PH
|40th
|137-108
|SC- PH
|40th
|136-108
|ST-PH
|40th
|135-108
NEET UG 2020 Cut-off marks
|Category
|Cut-off Percentile
|Qualifying marks
|General
|50th
|720-147
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th
|146-113
|UR& PH
|45th
|146-129
|SC/ST/OBC/PH
|40th
|128-113