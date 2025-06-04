NEET UG 2025 result date, past cut-off scores: All you need to know NEET UG 2025 result will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025. According to the official update, the NEET UG 2025 results are expected to be released on July 15. Once the results are available, medical aspirants will be able to download them from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 answer key available, raise objections if any

The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted on May 4, and the provisional answer keys were released on June 3. Candidates are allowed to raise objections against these provisional answer keys until tomorrow, June 5, 2025. Those who have concerns about the answer keys can submit their objections starting tomorrow, with a fee of Rs. 200 for each question challenged. This objection window will remain open until 11:50 PM on June 5. No submissions will be accepted afterwards. A committee of subject experts will review the challenges, and the final answer keys will be released in PDF format on the NTA website. Candidates will not be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. The results will be prepared based on the final answer keys.

NEET UG 2025 Cut off soon

Along with the results, the NTA will also release the category-wise NEET UG 2025 cutoff, which will be used for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and Ayush programs at various colleges. Notably, 15% of admissions are allotted through the All India Quota (AIQ) via MCC counselling, while the remaining 85% are filled through state-level counselling, which generally experiences less competition.

In this article, we have summarised the cutoff trends for the past five years to assist medical aspirants in understanding the expected changes.

NEET UG 2025 Cutoff marks over the years

The NEET UG 2025 cutoff changes annually based on the exam's difficulty level. If the exam is easier or more students perform well, the cutoff tends to be higher. Last year, the exam's difficulty level was moderate to tough, and this year's paper is expected to be particularly challenging. Consequently, the NEET 2025 cutoff is anticipated to be lower. The cutoff from last year was also reduced by two marks following a re-exam.

NEET UG 2024 Cutoff marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General 50th 720-164 General-PH 45th 163-129 SC/ST/OBC 40th 163-129

SC/OBC-PH 40th 145-129 ST-PH 40th 145-129

NEET UG 2023 Cut-off marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General/unreserved 50th 720-137 SC/ST/OBC 40th 136-107 PwD-General/UR 40th 136-121 PwD- Reserved 40th 120-107

NEET UG 2022 Cut-off marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General/unreserved 50th 715-117 General-PH 45th 116-105 SC/ST/OBC 40th 116-93 OBC/SC/ST-PH 40th 104-93

NEET UG 2021 Cut-off marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General 50th 720-138 SC/ST/OBC 40th 137-108 UR/EWS/PH 45th 137-122 OBC- PH 40th 137-108 SC- PH 40th 136-108 ST-PH 40th 135-108

NEET UG 2020 Cut-off marks