NEET PG 2025 revised date soon, check latest updates NEET PG 2025 revised date is expected to be released soon. However, the board is gearing up with the seating arrangement to conduct the exam in a single shift. Once done, the exam date will be shared on the official website.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon announce the dates for the NEET PG 2025 examination. The board has moved to the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the entrance exam on August 3, 2025. In its application, the board has mentioned that August 3 is the earliest possible date to hold the exam in a single shift, as per the Live Law report. As per its technology partner TCS, the time till June 15 would not be sufficient for planning a single-shift exam, as there would be a requirement for an additional NEET PG exam centre.

Earlier, the board postponed the NEET PG 2025 exam, which was initially scheduled for July 15. This decision followed a directive from the Supreme Court to conduct the exam in a single shift, as the previous double shift format was deemed 'arbitrary' and 'unfair.' The Supreme Court emphasised that the normalisation methods used to balance scores between shifts do not ensure complete fairness, especially in high-stakes examinations that determine postgraduate medical admissions nationwide. To promote transparency and uniformity in the examination process, the court mandated that the NEET PG 2025 be conducted in a single session.

In light of this directive, the board faces the challenge of reorganising the national entrance exam. To facilitate the exam in a single shift, the board needs to add at least 900 seats across India. This expansion will necessitate robust security measures to maintain transparency throughout the exam process. Consequently, the board requires additional time, leading to the rescheduling of the exam.

The official notice reads, 'NBEMS will conduct NEET PG 2025 in a single shift. NEET PG 2025, scheduled to be conducted on June 15, has been postponed to arrange more test centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for the conduct of NEET PG shall be notified shortly'.

When will NBE release the revised dates?

For NEET PG 2025, no specific date has been provided yet. Once the dates are announced, medical aspirants will be able to download the NEET PG 2025 timetable from the official websites—nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. This timetable will include the exam date, city intimation slip, and admit cards. All candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. As per board's pattern, the NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted in a single shift for three hours and thirty minutes. The paper will have 200 questions comprising 800 marks. Candidates will get four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

What is NEET PG?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), NEET PG, is a national entrance exam, conducted by NBEMS for determining eligibility of candidates for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government or private medical colleges, such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG diploma, Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB), and NBEMS diploma.