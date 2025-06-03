NEET 2025: How much stipend is provided to medical trainees post-MBBS? Here are revised guidelines NBEMS has revised the stipend guidelines for trainees in medical institutions and accredited hospitals. Check subject-wise revised salary structure.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), Delhi, has revised the stipend guidelines for trainees in medical institutions and accredited hospitals. These revised stipend variations will come into effect from June 1, 2025. According to the new guidelines, all private, government medical hospitals, including Railway, ESIC, Central PSUs, Central Autonomous & Central Government hospitals/medical institutions shall have to pay the NBEMS trainees a basic stipend.

Medical authority instructs hospitals to revise the stipend along with allowances

The stipend rate for NBEMS trainees, including those in DNB, DrNB, and FNB programs, needs to be periodically revised to maintain parity with state or central government guidelines. NBEMS-accredited hospitals are at liberty to pay trainees a stipend more than the prescribed minimum. The medical authority also allows for additional allowances over and above the basic stipend. NBEMS encourages accredited hospitals to provide accommodation to trainees without reducing their stipend.

The official statement reads, ''In order to maintain the parity to basic stipend guidelines, the rate of stipend needs to be periodically revised by the respective hospitals / medical institutions in accordance to the revision of stipend made by the respective State Governments (for Sr. no. ii) or by the Central Government/Authorities (for Sr. no. iii) from time to time. NBEMS accredited hospitals are at liberty to pay NBEMS trainees a monthly stipend more than the prescribed stipend.''

''It is also desirable that the hospital provides accommodation to their trainees in addition to their stipend. However, the hospital shall not reduce the stipend of the trainees in lieu of providing accommodations,'' the official notice reads further.

Here are NBEMS' revised stipend variations

Post MBBS DNB (Broad Speciality) Courses:

Year of DNB Training Stipend (in INR) per month First Year 43,000/- Second Year 45,000/- Third Year 47,000/-

Post Diploma DNB (Broad Specialty) Courses:

Year of DNB Training Stipend (in INR) per month First Year 45,000/- Second Year 47,000/-

2 Years Diploma (Post MBBS - Broad Specialty) Courses:

Year of DNB Training Stipend (in INR) per month First Year 43,000/- Second Year 45,000/-

DrNB (Super Specialty) Courses:

Year of DNB Training Stipend (in INR) per month First Year 49,000/- Second Year 51,000/- Third Year 53,000/-

DrNB (Super Specialty) Direct 6 Years Courses:

Year of DNB Training Stipend (in INR) per month First Year 43,000/- Second Year 45,000/- Third Year 47,000/- Fourth Year 49,000/- Fifth year 51,000/- Sixth Year 53,000/-

FNB Courses: