Top 7 Medical Institutes in India for MBBS, PG, and Diploma Programs This article may assist you in discovering the top 7 medical institutions in India according to the NIRF ranking. These institutions are renowned for their excellence in education, research, and healthcare services. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi: India is home to world-class medical institutions that provide comprehensive education and training in undergraduate (MBBS), postgraduate (MD/MS), and diploma programs. These institutions not only excel in medical education but also lead in research, clinical exposure, and healthcare delivery. If you are aspiring to build a career in the medical field and want to know which are the best medical colleges, this article will guide you through the top seven medical institutions in India, as ranked by the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework). These institutions are recognised for their excellence in education, research, and healthcare services. Here's the Top 7 Medical Institutes in India All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi - This institute is the first choice among medical aspirants due to its high academic standards, advanced research, and world-class healthcare facilities, all offered at a relatively low fee structure. In the NIRF 2024 rankings, AIIMS secured the top position.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh - Consistently ranked second from 2019 to 2024, PGIMER is recognized for its excellence and is ranked second in the NIRF 2024 medical category.

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore - CMC holds the third position among medical colleges in India, scoring 75.11 in the NIRF rankings. The institute has maintained its ranking over the years, securing the third rank in the medical category for the NIRF 2024.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore - NIMHANS has consistently ranked among the top five medical institutions and maintains a strong position in the medical category.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry- JIPMER is ranked among the top five institutions in the NIRF medical category.

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow- As per the NIRF rankings 2024, SGPGIMS is ranked sixth among medical institutions in India, having consistently been among the top institutions, including a seventh-place ranking in 2023.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi - BHU is ranked seventh in the NIRF medical rankings for 2025 and holds the fifth position in India according to the NIRF rankings for 2024. These institutions are vital for the advancement of medical education and healthcare in India, providing aspiring medical professionals with outstanding opportunities.