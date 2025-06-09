NEET UG 2025 final answer key, result by June 14, what if you don't score enough: Explore these alternatives NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2025 final answer key and results on its official website. Candidates eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download them using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the NEET UG 2025 results by June 14, 2025. Candidates who took the NEET UG 2025 exam can access their results by visiting the official NTA NEET website, www.neet.nta.nic.in. To download their results, candidates will need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details on the login page.

The results will be available in two formats: a merit list and a scorecard. The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM at various exam centres. The provisional answer keys were released on June 3, and candidates could raise objections until June 5. Based on the feedback received, the final answer keys will be published. The final answer keys and the NEET 2025 results will be released together, on or before June 14, 2025. After the results are announced, the NTA will initiate the counselling process.

What if you don't score enough? Explore these alternatives

Low marks in NEET UG 2025 should not create restrictions or barriers for Indian students pursuing medical careers. There are multiple options available for those who receive low scores on their medical entrance exam. Here are some valuable alternatives for students whose NEET scores do not meet the cut-offs for MBBS/BDS programs.

Ayush Courses: Medical aspirants can opt for the programmes like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BSMS remain under the NEET umbrella with slightly lower cut-offs. Over 50,000 seats are still available nationwide.

Allied Health Sciences: Medical aspirants can opt for allied health sciences, as it provides numerous career opportunities across India in the fields like nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Radiology, and Laboratory Technology.

Paramedical Diploma & Degree Courses: Medical aspirants who score lower marks in NEET UG 2025 can also choose Paramedical Diploma and Degree Courses in fields such as Ophthalmic Assistant or Dialysis Technician. These options are more accessible, personally rewarding, and in demand.

State-Level Medical & Dental Councils: Some states conduct separate counselling for government/private seats, potentially offering lower eligibility marks.

Private / Deemed Universities: Standalone institutions and deemed universities may have different cut-off criteria—some run their counselling processes.

Study Abroad Programs: Medical aspirants can also consider recognised MBBS or dental programs in countries like Russia, China, Ukraine, the Philippines, or the Caribbean. Ensure they are listed with the Medical Council of India/NMC.

Re-sit NEET Next Year: Aspirants can prepare rigorously for NEET UG 2026, leveraging this year’s experience and perhaps joining a targeted coaching program.