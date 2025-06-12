NEET UG 2025 Result Update: Know expected date, category-wise past cut off marks, how to download, more NEET UG 2025 Result is expected to be declared anytime. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check all latest updates here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) 2025) results on June 14, as per the official notification. However, based on last year's trends, the results could be announced at any time. Candidates who sat the NEET UG 2025 exam this year are advised to remain vigilant and check the official website for the latest updates. Last year, the NTA released the NEET UG 2024 results on June 4, surprisingly, without any prior notice. The results were initially scheduled for announcement on June 14.

NEET UG 2025 results will be available online only. Once announced, candidates can download their NEET UG 2025 results by following the simple steps outlined below. Along with the results, the testing agency will also publish a list of toppers and additional data and statistics.

How to download NEET UG 2025 results?

1. Visit the official website of NTA - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on 'NEET UG 2025 results' flashing on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to a login page.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth, then click on 'submit'.

5. NEET UG 2025 results will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save your NEET UG 2025 results for future reference.

Last year NEET UG Cut-Off Marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General 50th 720-164 General-PH 45th 163-129 SC/ST/OBC 40th 163-129 SC/OBC-PH 40th 145-129 ST-PH 40th 145-129

What happens after the results?

After the declaration of NEET UG 2025 results, candidates will need to check their eligibility by comparing their scores with the qualifying or cut-off marks. If they qualify, they will be eligible to take part in the next stage of the medical admission process - the NEET counselling procedure. To participate in this process, candidates must be prepared with their necessary documents, including the printout of the NEET scorecard. Candidates should monitor the national and state-level counselling websites to avoid missing important notifications. If candidates do not meet the cut-off marks, they can explore other courses that accept NEET scores and plan their future accordingly. Should they miss the cut-off by a few marks, they may consider repeating the year.