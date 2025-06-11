Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Higher Studies
  4. AIIMS doctor salary in India: Know pay scale after MBBS and post-graduation courses | Details inside

AIIMS doctor salary in India: Know pay scale after MBBS and post-graduation courses | Details inside

If you took the NEET exam in 2025 or are preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and are seeking information about the salary packages offered to graduates or postgraduates of AIIMS, this article will provide you with all the relevant details based on NIRF data.

What is the salary after studying in AIIMS
What is the salary after studying in AIIMS Image Source : Pixabay
Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Many students preparing for medical studies aspire to attend AIIMS, one of the top medical institutes in India. Gaining admission to this prestigious institution is challenging; only a select few are accepted after years of hard work. Medical aspirants often look for information regarding the salary packages offered to graduates/postgraduates of AIIMS. This article will explore the salary packages provided to candidates who complete their studies at this renowned institute.

According to a report from the NIRF, the median package offered for the AIIMS UG five-year program was 18 LPA in the academic year 2019-20. Furthermore, the median package offered for AIIMS Delhi PG placements was 12 LPA for the 2-year program and 22 LPA for the 3-year program in the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. Here's the brief of the salary structure and class strengths as per the NIRF ranking.

UG (5 Years Programs): Placement & higher studies for previous 3 years

Academic year No. of first year students intake in the year No. of first year

students admitted in
the year

 Academic Year No. of students admitted through Lateral entry  Academic Year No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time  No. of students placed Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.) No. of students selected for Higher Studies
2015-16 77 77 2016-17 0 2019-20 75 3 1800000(Eighteen lakhs only) 72
2016-17 105 105 2017-18 0 2020-21 96 0 0(Zero)  96
2017-18  107 107 2018-19 0 2021-22 100 0 0(Zero) 100

PG (2-Year Programs): Placement & higher studies for previous 3 years

Academic year No. of first year students intake in the year No. of first year
students admitted in
the year		 Academic Year No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time  No. of students placed Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.) No. of students selected for Higher Studies
2019-20 121 121 2020-21 119 0 0(Zero) 14
2020-21 123 123 2021-22 122 0 0(Zero)  12
2021-22 138 120 2022-23 120 77 1200000(twelve lakhs
per annum)		 43

PG (3 Years Programs): Placement & higher studies for previous 3 years

Academic year No. of first year students intake in the year No. of first year
students admitted in
the year		 Academic Year No. of students admitted through Lateral entry  Academic Year No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time  No. of students placed Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.) No. of students selected for Higher Studies
2018-19 358  358  2019-20  0 2020-21 356 280 1900000(Nineteen
Lakh)		 76
2019-20  361 361 2020-21 0 2021-22 360 305 2000000(Twenty Lakh) 55
2020-21 446 446 2021-22 0 2022-23 364 310 2200000(Twenty two
lakhs only)		 54

Note: The above-mentioned placement details of AIIMS colleges are based on the NIRF 2025 data for the academic year 2024-25.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2025 exam on May 4 and released the provisional answer keys on May 29. Candidates were allowed to challenge these provisional answer keys until May 31. The final results will be announced on June 4, based on the final answer keys, which were also released that day. Candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website for the latest updates on the results.

ALSO READ

NEET UG 2025: Which is the cheapest medical college in India for MBBS? - Complete fee details inside
NEET 2025: How much stipend is provided to medical trainees post-MBBS? Here are revised guidelines
NEET UG 2025 Results: Marks required for government MBBS admission | All you need to know
NEET UG 2025 result date, past cut-off scores: All you need to know
NEET UG final answer key, result by June 14, what if you don't score enough: Explore these options
Top 7 Medical Institutes in India as per NIRF rankings for MBBS, PG, and Diploma Programs

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section
AIIMS AIIMS Delhi Education Education News Higher Studies Medical Admission Admission
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\