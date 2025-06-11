AIIMS doctor salary in India: Know pay scale after MBBS and post-graduation courses | Details inside

Many students preparing for medical studies aspire to attend AIIMS, one of the top medical institutes in India. Gaining admission to this prestigious institution is challenging; only a select few are accepted after years of hard work. Medical aspirants often look for information regarding the salary packages offered to graduates/postgraduates of AIIMS. This article will explore the salary packages provided to candidates who complete their studies at this renowned institute.
According to a report from the NIRF, the median package offered for the AIIMS UG five-year program was 18 LPA in the academic year 2019-20. Furthermore, the median package offered for AIIMS Delhi PG placements was 12 LPA for the 2-year program and 22 LPA for the 3-year program in the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. Here's the brief of the salary structure and class strengths as per the NIRF ranking.
UG (5 Years Programs): Placement & higher studies for previous 3 years
|Academic year
|No. of first year students intake in the year
|No. of first year
students admitted in
|Academic Year
|No. of students admitted through Lateral entry
|Academic Year
|No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time
|No. of students placed
|Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.)
|No. of students selected for Higher Studies
|2015-16
|77
|77
|2016-17
|0
|2019-20
|75
|3
|1800000(Eighteen lakhs only)
|72
|2016-17
|105
|105
|2017-18
|0
|2020-21
|96
|0
|0(Zero)
|96
|2017-18
|107
|107
|2018-19
|0
|2021-22
|100
|0
|0(Zero)
|100
PG (2-Year Programs): Placement & higher studies for previous 3 years
|Academic year
|No. of first year students intake in the year
|No. of first year
students admitted in
the year
|Academic Year
|No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time
|No. of students placed
|Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.)
|No. of students selected for Higher Studies
|2019-20
|121
|121
|2020-21
|119
|0
|0(Zero)
|14
|2020-21
|123
|123
|2021-22
|122
|0
|0(Zero)
|12
|2021-22
|138
|120
|2022-23
|120
|77
|1200000(twelve lakhs
per annum)
|43
PG (3 Years Programs): Placement & higher studies for previous 3 years
|Academic year
|No. of first year students intake in the year
|No. of first year
students admitted in
the year
|Academic Year
|No. of students admitted through Lateral entry
|Academic Year
|No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time
|No. of students placed
|Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.)
|No. of students selected for Higher Studies
|2018-19
|358
|358
|2019-20
|0
|2020-21
|356
|280
|1900000(Nineteen
Lakh)
|76
|2019-20
|361
|361
|2020-21
|0
|2021-22
|360
|305
|2000000(Twenty Lakh)
|55
|2020-21
|446
|446
|2021-22
|0
|2022-23
|364
|310
|2200000(Twenty two
lakhs only)
|54
Note: The above-mentioned placement details of AIIMS colleges are based on the NIRF 2025 data for the academic year 2024-25.
