AIIMS doctor salary in India: Know pay scale after MBBS and post-graduation courses | Details inside If you took the NEET exam in 2025 or are preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and are seeking information about the salary packages offered to graduates or postgraduates of AIIMS, this article will provide you with all the relevant details based on NIRF data.

Many students preparing for medical studies aspire to attend AIIMS, one of the top medical institutes in India. Gaining admission to this prestigious institution is challenging; only a select few are accepted after years of hard work. Medical aspirants often look for information regarding the salary packages offered to graduates/postgraduates of AIIMS. This article will explore the salary packages provided to candidates who complete their studies at this renowned institute.

According to a report from the NIRF, the median package offered for the AIIMS UG five-year program was 18 LPA in the academic year 2019-20. Furthermore, the median package offered for AIIMS Delhi PG placements was 12 LPA for the 2-year program and 22 LPA for the 3-year program in the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. Here's the brief of the salary structure and class strengths as per the NIRF ranking.

UG (5 Years Programs): Placement & higher studies for previous 3 years

Academic year No. of first year students intake in the year No. of first year students admitted in

the year Academic Year No. of students admitted through Lateral entry Academic Year No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time No. of students placed Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.) No. of students selected for Higher Studies 2015-16 77 77 2016-17 0 2019-20 75 3 1800000(Eighteen lakhs only) 72 2016-17 105 105 2017-18 0 2020-21 96 0 0(Zero) 96 2017-18 107 107 2018-19 0 2021-22 100 0 0(Zero) 100

PG (2-Year Programs): Placement & higher studies for previous 3 years

Academic year No. of first year students intake in the year No. of first year

students admitted in

the year Academic Year No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time No. of students placed Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.) No. of students selected for Higher Studies 2019-20 121 121 2020-21 119 0 0(Zero) 14 2020-21 123 123 2021-22 122 0 0(Zero) 12 2021-22 138 120 2022-23 120 77 1200000(twelve lakhs

per annum) 43

PG (3 Years Programs): Placement & higher studies for previous 3 years

Academic year No. of first year students intake in the year No. of first year

students admitted in

the year Academic Year No. of students admitted through Lateral entry Academic Year No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time No. of students placed Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.) No. of students selected for Higher Studies 2018-19 358 358 2019-20 0 2020-21 356 280 1900000(Nineteen

Lakh) 76 2019-20 361 361 2020-21 0 2021-22 360 305 2000000(Twenty Lakh) 55 2020-21 446 446 2021-22 0 2022-23 364 310 2200000(Twenty two

lakhs only) 54

Note: The above-mentioned placement details of AIIMS colleges are based on the NIRF 2025 data for the academic year 2024-25.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2025 exam on May 4 and released the provisional answer keys on May 29. Candidates were allowed to challenge these provisional answer keys until May 31. The final results will be announced on June 4, based on the final answer keys, which were also released that day. Candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website for the latest updates on the results.