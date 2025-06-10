NEET UG 2025: Which is the Cheapest medical college in India for MBBS? - Complete fee details inside If you have appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) or are planning to take the national medical entrance exam and are searching for the cheapest college in India, here are the brief details of the fee structure.

New Delhi:

The medical profession is filled with challenges, compassion, and significant opportunities for growth. It requires dedication, long hours, and the ability to make difficult decisions, but it also provides the chance to make a real difference in people's lives and offers a strong sense of purpose. Each year, lakhs of students aspire to become doctors and take the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), one of the toughest exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical programs. In the meantime, many candidates often search for the cheapest medical colleges for MBBS admission. In this article, we will discuss the cheapest medical institute in India.

Which is the cheapest medical institute in India?

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is known for its low fee structure compared to private medical institutions in the country. The total fees for the entire MBBS program at AIIMS are approximately ₹6,000, which includes academic, hostel, and other charges. This is significantly lower than the fees at private institutions. Candidates can find detailed information about the fee structure in the table below.

Academic and other fees Amount in Rs. Hostel Fees and Other Fees Amount in Rs. Registration Fee 25.00 Hostel Rent 990.00 Caution Money 100.00 Gymkhana Fee 220.00 Tuition Fee 1350.00 Pot Found 1320.00 Laboratory Fee 90.00 Electricity Charges 198.00 Student Union Fee 63.00 Mess Security(Refundable) 500.00 Hostel Security (Refundable) 1000.00 Total 1628.00 Total 4228.00

Fee for Foreign Nationals:

Tuition fee of US $ 75,000/-(divided into 3 equal instalments for the Pre-clinical phase, para-clinical phase and Clinical phase of the MBBS course) will be charged from the foreign national students admitted to the MBBS

course at AlIMS.

Duration of course:

The Course of studies leading to the award of the degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences shall last for a minimum of five and a half academic years, including one year's compulsory internship.

This information is based on the information provided in last year's AIIMS MBBS prospectus. Candidates have been advised to check the recent updates on the notification, one it is out on the official website of AIIMS.

This year, the NEET UG 2025 exam was held on May 4 at various exam centres, and the provisional answer keys are now available on the official NTA website. Candidates are eagerly awaiting the NEET UG 2025 results and final answer keys. Once released, they will be able to participate in counselling sessions for admission to different medical institutions based on their scores.