After disruptions, cyberattack claim, CBSE says revaluation portal recorded over 28,000 successful submissions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said its re-evaluation portal had recorded more than 28,000 successful submissions by 10 pm on Tuesday, amid high student traffic following the announcement of board examination results.

In an update posted on social media, the board said the portal was supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users and had processed over 28,000 successful applications by late evening amid backlash over widespread disruptions reported by students in accessing the site which went live after facing missing its initial deadline.

The Board said it had implemented additional improvements to enhance the user experience, including extending session time limits based on feedback from students.

"Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable, and student-friendly platform," the board said.

Portal under scrutiny after reports of technical issues

The update comes as CBSE's digital infrastructure continues to face scrutiny following reports of technical glitches in post-result services and concerns raised by students over discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The re-evaluation portal forms part of the board's post-result process and follows recent efforts to strengthen cybersecurity measures around the OnMark platform operated by its service provider.

On Sunday, CBSE announced that a team of cybersecurity experts from various government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) had been deployed to reinforce the platform’s security architecture and monitor potential cyber threats.

Application window open until June 6

CBSE said the re-evaluation portal will remain open until midnight on June 6, 2026. The board has set a fee of Rs 100 per answer book for verification-related requests involving scanned copies, while re-evaluation applications will cost Rs 25 per question.

As part of efforts to streamline the process and improve accessibility, payments can be made only through digital modes, including UPI, credit cards, debit cards and net banking.

CBSE gets new chairperson and secretary after OSM controversy

Senior bureaucrats Lokhande Prashant Sitaram and Varun Bhardwaj were on Tuesday appointed as the new chairperson and secretary of the CBSE, replacing the incumbents amid the controversy surrounding the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Sitaram, a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre, is currently serving as an additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs. His appointment as CBSE chairperson was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

He succeeds Rahul Singh, who has been appointed additional secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Also read: Senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed new CBSE chief amid OSM row