Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India as per NIRF rankings: Which is the No. 1 Institute?

Pharmaceutical studies are a popular career choice for individuals pursuing a medical profession in India. This field is supported by esteemed educational institutions such as Jamia Hamdard and JSS College of Pharmacy. The performance of these colleges is frequently assessed by the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF). If you are seeking the best pharmaceutical colleges, you can explore this article to discover the top institutions across the country.
Which is the No. 1 Pharmacy Institute across India?
According to the NIRF 2024 rankings, Jamia Hamdard is the top-ranked pharmacy college in India. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad is ranked second, and Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani is ranked third. JSS College of Pharmacy in Ooty comes in fourth place, while JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysore holds the sixth position. For the reference of medical aspirants, we have compiled the list of the top 10 best colleges of pharmacy, along with their city name, state, score and rank in a table. Medical aspirants can go through this table and choose their preferred college as per the NIRF rankings.
Here's the list of the Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India as per NIRF rankings
|Institute ID
|Name
|City
|State
|Score
|Rank
|IR-P-U-0107
|Jamia Hamdard
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|84.01
|1
|IR-P-I-1077
|National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|80.29
|2
|IR-P-U-0391
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
|Pilani
|Rajasthan
|78.95
|3
|IR-P-C-35006
|JSS College of Pharmacy
|Ooty
|Tamil Nadu
|77.13
|4
|IR-P-U-0308
|Institute of Chemical Technology
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|74.69
|5
|IR-P-C-35007
|JSS College of Pharmacy
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|72.89
|6
|IR-P-U-0078
|Panjab University
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|72.76
|7
|IR-P-C-7249
|Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
|Udupi
|Karnataka
|72.27
|8
|IR-P-U-0380
|National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali
|Mohali
|Punjab
|70.86
|9
|IR-P-N-10
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|69.94
|10
What is NIRF?
National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a system developed by the Ministry of Education to rank higher education in India to rank higher education institutions as per different parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.