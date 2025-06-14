NTA declares NEET UG 2025 results, cut off marks, final answer keys, how to download NTA has declared the NEET UG 2025 results along with the cut off marks, final answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG), along with the cutoff marks and final answer keys. Candidates who participated in the exam can download their results by visiting the official NTA website at nta.ac.in. According to the results, a total of 2276069 candidates registered for the exam. Out of these, 2209318 candidates appeared for the test, and 1236531 candidates qualified. Among those who qualified, 514063 are male candidates, 722462 are female candidates, and 6 candidates are transgender. Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar has topped the exam with 686 marks.

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2025 for more than 22 lakh candidates at 5468 different Centres located in 552 Cities

throughout the country and 14 Cities outside India on 04 May 2025 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M.(IST). The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The examination was also conducted in 14 cities outside the country, viz., Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.

How to download NEET UG 2025 Results?

Visit the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Now, click on the NEET UG 2025 result flashing under the candidate's activity.

Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details.

NEET UG 2025 results will appear on sthe creen.

Download NEET UG 2025 results for future reference.

Direct link to download NEET UG 2025 results

NEET UG 2025 Result update