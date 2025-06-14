Live NEET UG 2025 Result: NTA to release National Eligibility Entrance Test scorecards today, latest updates here NEET UG Result 2025: The NTA will release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG) results today, 14 June. All candidates who sat for the entrance exam can download their results by visiting the official NTA website. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) admission today, June 14. The agency has already released the final answer keys for the NEET UG 2025 exam. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in. However, the NTA has not specified the exact time for the release of the NEET UG 2025 exam results. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates. The NEET UG was conducted nationwide on Sunday, May 4. Once the results are declared, they will be available on the official NEET UG website (neet.nta.nic.in) as well as on the main NTA portal (nta.ac.in). Along with the results, the NTA will also release the category-wise NEET UG 2025 cutoff, which will be used for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and Ayush programs at various colleges. Notably, 15% of admissions are allotted through the All India Quota (AIQ) via MCC counselling, while the remaining 85% are filled through state-level counselling, which generally experiences less competition. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates.