  Live NEET UG 2025 Result: NTA to release National Eligibility Entrance Test scorecards today, latest updates here

NEET UG Result 2025: The NTA will release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG) results today, 14 June. All candidates who sat for the entrance exam can download their results by visiting the official NTA website. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates.

NEET UG 2025 Result to be released today, June 14
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) admission today, June 14. The agency has already released the final answer keys for the NEET UG 2025 exam. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in. However, the NTA has not specified the exact time for the release of the NEET UG 2025 exam results. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates. The NEET UG was conducted nationwide on Sunday, May 4. Once the results are declared, they will be available on the official NEET UG website (neet.nta.nic.in) as well as on the main NTA portal (nta.ac.in). Along with the results, the NTA will also release the category-wise NEET UG 2025 cutoff, which will be used for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and Ayush programs at various colleges. Notably, 15% of admissions are allotted through the All India Quota (AIQ) via MCC counselling, while the remaining 85% are filled through state-level counselling, which generally experiences less competition. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates.

 

Live updates :NEET UG 2025 Result

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Jun 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    NEET UG 2025: How to evaluate marks?

    1. To evaluate the NEET UG 2025 scores, candidates can follow these steps.
    2. Download the NEET UG 2025 final answer key PDF from neet.nta.nic.in.
    3. Cross-check your responses with the final answer keys, noting which questions had multiple correct answers.
    4. Use the +4/-1 scoring scheme to estimate your predicted score.
    5. Await your official scorecard and rank, which is likely to be released today, June 14.

     

     

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Jun 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Did any question dropped this year in NEET UG 2025 exam?

    No, NTA did not drop any questions from NEET UG 2025. All 180 questions remain in the final evaluation. 

  • 11:21 AM (IST)Jun 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Is Final NEET UG 2025 answer key released?

    Yes, NTA has released the Final NEET UG 2025 answer key today, June 14, in the morning. Candidates can download the Final NEET UG 2025 answer key by visiting the official website or by clicking on the provided link.

    Final NEET UG 2025 answer key

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Jun 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was provisional NEET UG answer key released?

    The NEET UG 2025 exams were conducted on 4 May 2025, and the provisional answer keys, along with the OMR response sheets, were released on 3 June. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until 5 June.

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Jun 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the time of releasing NEET UG 2025 results?

    The NEET UG 2025 results are expected to be released today, June 14, 2025, as per the official information brochure. The timing of the results has not been confirmed yet by the testing agency. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website as well as on this space for all real-time updates on NEET UG 2025 results.

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Jun 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    NEET UG 2025 Result: How to download?

    • Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. 
    • Click on the 'NEET UG 2025 Result' link flashing on the homepage.
    • It will redirect you to the login page. 
    • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details.
    • The NEET UG 2025 Result will appear on the screen.
    • Download the NEET UG 2025 Result and save it for future reference.
