NEET UG 2025 counselling dates soon, check eligibility, how to apply, more The counselling dates for NEET UG 2025 will be announced soon. Candidates who qualify for the NEET UG 2025 exam can find details regarding the counselling procedure in this article. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

The NEET UG 2025 counselling process is expected to begin soon. However, the exam authority has not given any confirmation on the counselling procedure for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc-Nursing courses in medical and dental colleges all over India. Students who qualify for the NEET UG 2025 exam must register on the official MCC website to participate in the counselling rounds.

Types of medical counselling

There are four types of counselling: All India Quota (AIQ) – 15% and State Quota – 85%, Counselling for Deemed & Central Universities, and Private Medical College Counselling. AIQ Counselling (15%) is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS/BDS seats in Central and Deemed Universities, including AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, BHU, and others. State Quota Counselling (85%) is conducted by the respective state counselling authorities. Each state manages admissions to 85% of the seats in government and private medical colleges within the state. Deemed and Central Universities Counselling includes counselling for all seats in Deemed Universities and Central Universities like AIIMS, JIPMER, and others, which is also conducted by the MCC. Private Medical Colleges conduct their separate counselling processes for their seats, often based on NEET scores, but sometimes with additional criteria as well.

No announcement yet

Generally, NEET UG 2025 counselling begins in July/August, after a month of result declaration, and state quota counselling begins around the same timeframe, depending on the state. However, there is no official confirmation on the commencement of the counselling process. Candidates who qualify for the NEET UG 2025 exam are advised to keep their documents ready for the counselling process. During counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declarations, all the uploaded documents, etc., of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the respective authorities and/or Medical / Dental Colleges. AACCC (All-India Ayush Central Counselling Committee) shall be the counselling authority for AIQ to BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses under NCISM. AACCC shall also be the Counselling Authority for AIQ concerning BHMS under NCH.

Who is eligible to appear for NEET UG 2025 Counselling?

To be eligible for NEET UG 2025 counselling (both All India Quota and State Quota), candidates must have secured equal to or above the qualifying cut-off percentile as prescribed by the NTA. Here are the qualifying percentiles and corresponding cut-off marks:

Category Qualifying Percentile Cut-off Marks Unreserved (UR) / EWS 50th percentile 686 – 144 OBC / SC / ST 40th percentile 143 – 113 UR-PwBD 45th percentile 143 – 127 OBC/SC/ST-PwBD 40th percentile 126 – 113 How to apply?

Visit the official website of MCC.

Register themselves by providing basic details.

Pay registration fee, select your preferred colleges, and lock preferences.

After this process, the seat allotment list will be issued by the concerned counselling authority. Then, the candidates will have to report to the allotted college for document verification. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their seat.

Documents required

NEET 2025 Admit Card NEET 2025 Scorecard/Rank Letter Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/Passport/Voter ID) Passport-size photographs (8 copies) Caste Certificate (if applicable) Disability Certificate (if applicable)

For NRI candidates

Passport & Embassy Certificate Sponsorship Affidavit Relationship Affidavit Application Fee

There will be a registration fee. The candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay a refundable fee of Rs. 1,000 (as per the previous year's notification), and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs. 500. There will be a 5,000 fee for deemed universities for all categories. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for more recent updates.