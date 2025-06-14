NEET UG 2025 Topper List: Candidates from Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat shine in top 10 ranks | Check here Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

NEET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the results, NTA has also released the list of the top 100 NEET UG 2025 scorers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also published the final answer key for NEET UG 2025. This year's exam included four sets of question papers—Set 45, Set 46, Set 47, and Set 48. As per the final key, each set featured two questions that had multiple correct answers. The NEET UG 2025 results have been compiled based on this final version of the answer key.

Check list of top 10 candidates for NEET UG 2025:

Mahesh Kumar (Roll No: 3923210013) from Rajasthan secured the top rank with a percentile of 99.9999547.

Utkarsh Awadhiya (Roll No: 3003211526) from Madhya Pradesh secured the second rank with a percentile of 99.9999095.

Krishang Joshi (Roll No: 3115101159) from Maharashtra stood third, scoring a percentile of 99.9998189.

Mrinal Kishore Jha (Roll No: 2313103182) from Delhi (NCT) also secured the third rank with the same percentile of 99.9998189.

Avika Aggarwal (Roll No: 2301113256) from Delhi (NCT) ranked fifth with a percentile of 99.9996832.

Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani (Roll No: 2208206152) from Gujarat ranked sixth, also with 99.9996832 percentile.

Keshav Mittal (Roll No: 3802101056) from Punjab held the seventh position with 99.9996832 percentile.

Jha Bhavya (Roll No: 2201115100) from Gujarat ranked eighth with a percentile of 99.9996379.

Harsh Kedawat (Roll No: 4409201097) from Delhi (NCT) stood ninth with a percentile of 99.9995474.

Aarav Agrawal (Roll No: 3114101176) from Maharashtra secured the tenth rank, also with 99.9995474 percentile.

Delhi emerged as the leading region in the NEET UG 2025 top 10 ranks, contributing three candidates to the list. This includes top scorers like Mrinal Kishore Jha, Avika Aggarwal, and Harsh Kedawat.

Gujarat and Maharashtra followed closely, each with two candidates among the top 10 ranks. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab each had one candidate in the top 10. Notably, the NEET 2025 topper, Mahesh Kumar, is from Rajasthan.