NEET UG 2025 marks required for BDS government college admission: Know the top dental Institute in India

Becoming a doctor is a dream come true for many students and their families. This prestigious profession provides a significant opportunity to make a positive impact on society by saving lives. However, the journey to become a doctor is neither easy nor short. It requires unwavering dedication, perseverance, and a deep passion for medicine. To pursue a career as a doctor, students can choose from several courses, including MBBS, BDS, and BAMS, after completing their 12th class board exam from any board with a science background. Before enrolling in these courses, medical aspirants must pass the NEET UG 2025 exam. If you participated in the NEET UG 2025 exam this year and are preparing for a career as a dental professional, this article may help you understand the minimum marks required for admission to a government college for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program.
How many NEET 2025 marks are required for admission to BDS course?
Most students aspire to secure admission to a government college, but few succeed. To gain entry into a dental college for the BDS program, applicants must achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the NEET UG 2025 exam. This requirement varies by category, and the minimum marks change each year based on several factors, such as the total number of candidates, the exam's difficulty level, and the number of available seats. Typically, a score of 550 or higher is considered a good mark for gaining admission to government BDS colleges. Generally, candidates from reserved categories are required to attain lower scores than those from non-reserved categories.
Which is the Number One Dental College in India?
According to the NIRF rankings for 2025, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is the top-ranked dental college in India. Manipal College of Dental Sciences in Manipal, Karnataka, ranks second, while Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences in Delhi is ranked third. Below is the list of the top 10 dental colleges:
Top 10 dental colleges in india as per nirf ranking
|Institute ID
|Name
|City
|State
|Score
|Rank
|IR-N-I-1441
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|81.83
|1
|IR-N-C-7254
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|76.03
|2
|IR-N-C-28507
|Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
|Delhi
|Delhi
|74.39
|3
|IR-N-U-0523
|King George`s Medical University
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|72.36
|4
|IR-N-I-1110
|Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|72.25
|5
|IR-N-C-19320
|A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
|Mangaluru
|Karnataka
|70.14
|6
|IR-N-N-352
|SRM Dental College
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|69.18
|7
|IR-N-U-0108
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|64.38
|8
|IR-N-U-0363
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|63.26
|9
|IR-N-I-1486
|Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|62.40
|10
What is NIRF?
National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a system developed by the Ministry of Education to rank higher education in India to rank higher education institutions as per different parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.