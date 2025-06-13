NEET UG 2025 marks required for BDS government college admission: Know the top dental Institute in India If you sat the NEET UG 2025 exam this year and are preparing to become a dental doctor, this article may assist you in determining the minimum marks required for admission to a government BDS college.

New Delhi:

Becoming a doctor is a dream come true for many students and their families. This prestigious profession provides a significant opportunity to make a positive impact on society by saving lives. However, the journey to become a doctor is neither easy nor short. It requires unwavering dedication, perseverance, and a deep passion for medicine. To pursue a career as a doctor, students can choose from several courses, including MBBS, BDS, and BAMS, after completing their 12th class board exam from any board with a science background. Before enrolling in these courses, medical aspirants must pass the NEET UG 2025 exam. If you participated in the NEET UG 2025 exam this year and are preparing for a career as a dental professional, this article may help you understand the minimum marks required for admission to a government college for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program.

How many NEET 2025 marks are required for admission to BDS course?

Most students aspire to secure admission to a government college, but few succeed. To gain entry into a dental college for the BDS program, applicants must achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the NEET UG 2025 exam. This requirement varies by category, and the minimum marks change each year based on several factors, such as the total number of candidates, the exam's difficulty level, and the number of available seats. Typically, a score of 550 or higher is considered a good mark for gaining admission to government BDS colleges. Generally, candidates from reserved categories are required to attain lower scores than those from non-reserved categories.

Which is the Number One Dental College in India?

According to the NIRF rankings for 2025, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is the top-ranked dental college in India. Manipal College of Dental Sciences in Manipal, Karnataka, ranks second, while Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences in Delhi is ranked third. Below is the list of the top 10 dental colleges:

Top 10 dental colleges in india as per nirf ranking

Institute ID Name City State Score Rank IR-N-I-1441 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai Tamil Nadu 81.83 1 IR-N-C-7254 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal Manipal Karnataka 76.03 2 IR-N-C-28507 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences Delhi Delhi 74.39 3 IR-N-U-0523 King George`s Medical University Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 72.36 4 IR-N-I-1110 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 72.25 5 IR-N-C-19320 A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences Mangaluru Karnataka 70.14 6 IR-N-N-352 SRM Dental College Chennai Tamil Nadu 69.18 7 IR-N-U-0108 Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Delhi 64.38 8 IR-N-U-0363 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar Odisha 63.26 9 IR-N-I-1486 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 62.40 10

What is NIRF?

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a system developed by the Ministry of Education to rank higher education in India to rank higher education institutions as per different parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.