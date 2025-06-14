Final NEET UG 2025 answer key out at neet.nta.nic.in, results expected anytime soon Final NEET UG 2025 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now download the subject-wise answer keys by visiting the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Candidates who sat for the medical entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical education courses can download the final answer keys by visiting the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency has not yet confirmed the release date for the NEET UG 2025 results. It is anticipated that the results may be released at any time. Candidates are advised to continue monitoring the official NTA website.

The NEET UG 2025 exams were conducted on 4 May 2025, and the provisional answer keys, along with the OMR response sheets, were released on 3 June. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until 5 June. They can evaluate their marks by referring to the official final answer keys. The results will be based on these final answer keys.

This year, no questions will be dropped. For questions where multiple options are correct, students will receive four marks (+4) only if they select at least one of the correct options in NEET UG 2025. The NEET UG question paper consists of 180 compulsory questions across physics, chemistry, and biology (both botany and zoology).

Final NEET UG 2025 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on 'Final NEET UG 2025 answer key' flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the set-wise keys.

The final NEET UG 2025 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and save the final NEET UG 2025 answer key for future reference.

List of the websites where NEET UG results can be checked

Once the results are available, students will be able to check their scores at neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, the Umang app, and on Digilocker. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.