NEET UG 2024 syllabus revised, check physics, chemistry, biology new syllabus PDF

NEET UG 2024 syllabus: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2024 after approval from the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB). The revised syllabus has been uploaded on the official website of NMC, nmc.org.in.

According to the schedule, the NMC NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5 for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses.

The decision to change the NEET UG 2024 syllabus has been taken after reviewing various state boards as well as the CBSE, and NCERT syllabi by NMC. According to the exam guideline, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted in two parts - Section A will consist of 35 questions, and Section B will have 15 questions, out of which, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

The official notice reads, 'The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for the academic session 2024-25'

