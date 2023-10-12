GATE 2024 registration closing today without late fee, check how to apply, fee, exam date and more

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2024 registration closes today, October 12.

GATE 2024 registration: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will close the online registration window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 today, October 12. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications for GATE 2024 can do so at gate2024.iisc.ac.in before the closure of the application window.

The institute had earlier extended the GATE 2024 registration window twice so that more candidates could apply for the engineering test. Initially, the last date for the registration process was September 29 which was later extended to October 5 and then till October 12. The registration process began on August 30.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for submitting the application form along with the fee is October 20. The late fee charges are Rs. 500. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register online for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024.

GATE 2024 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website, goaps.iisc.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, 'register here'

Register yourself to create login credentials

Login using the generated credentials on the homepage

Upload documents, make a payment of online registration fees

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to register

GATE 2024 registration fee

Female/SC/ST/PWD category candidates are required to pay Rs. 900 as an application fee. If they miss the deadline, they will have to pay Rs. 1400 as a late fee. whereas other category candidates are required to pay Rs. 1800 if they are paying in the regular period and candidates applying in the extended period would have to pay Rs. 2300/-.

GATE 2024 exam date

The institute has scheduled GATE 2024 for February 3, 4, 10, and 11 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on January 3. The answer keys will be released on February 21 while the results will be announced on March 16. Candidates can check more information, and updates on the official website.