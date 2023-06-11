CUET PG Admit Card 2023: NTA releases June 13 exam hall ticket; Download at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG Admit Card 2023 released

CUET PG Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) to be held on June 13. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their CUET admit card by visiting the official website of NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 Noon and from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Aspirants will have to use their application number and date of birth to download the CUET PG admit card. The city intimation slip for June 13 exam has also been released on the official website for 24,612 candidates.

"There are some candidates who have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get the same in subsequent phases. Those candidates who could not be accommodated in this phase of examination due to the chosen subject combinations would be accommodated later. For such candidates the test would be rescheduled in due course," NTA said in a statement.

Direct Link: CUET PG Admit Card 2023

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can check and download their CUET PG admit card by following the steps given below.