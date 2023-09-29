AIBE 18 registration 2023 closing today at allindiabarexamination.com, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIBE 18 registration 2023 last date today, September 29.

AIBE 18 registration 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is going to close the All India Bar Examination -XVIII (18) application window today, September 29. All those who wish to practice law in the Indian court can register for the AIBE 18 exam 2023 through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the official schedule, the correction window will be opened after the last date of registration and conclude on October 10. The candidates will be able to make changes in the details such as signature, photos, and registration number.

This year, the Bar Council of India has made changes in the qualifying percentage. Now, the qualifying pass percentage for the exam is 45% for general category candidates. Earlier, it was 40% for general category candidates. The minimum pass percentage for reserved category candidates is now 40 per cent. Earlier, it was 35 percent.

AIBE 18 exam date 2023

The AIBE 18 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 29. The admit cards for the same will be allotted one week before the conduct of the exam. According to the official notification, the admit cards will be released on October 20 which can be downloaded from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The council has added a new exam centre at Aizawal in Mizoram from this year. The official statement reads, 'We are pleased to inform you that Aizawl will now be on the list of existing examination centres''.

AIBE 18 exam pattern

The AIBE 18-question paper will be in multiple choice question format. The candidates will have three hours to complete the exam. In case of 40 per cent or more disability, 20 minutes extra will be allotted to the candidate. However, such candidates will have to submit the certificate to the invigilator to avail the extra time

AIBE 18: Application Fee

SC/ST - Rs. 2,560

OBC/General - Rs. 3,560