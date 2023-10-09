AIBE 18: Last day today to register at allindiabarexamination.com, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIBE 18 registration window closing today, October 9.

AIBE 18, AIBE 2023 exam: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the online registration process for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 18 today, October 9. However, the online payment window will close on October 10. Interested candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on October 29 and the admit cards will be released on October 20.

This year, the council increased the pass percentage for general category candidates from 40 per cent to 45. The pass percentage for applicants from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities has increased to 40 per cent.

AIBE 18: How to apply

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the 'AIBE 18 registration'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to first register for the online application process

Upload documents, make an application fee, and click on submit

Review the AIBE 18 application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference



AIBE 18: Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in a multiple-choice question format. A total of 100 questions will be asked in the exam. candidates will get 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the test. The Bar Council of India will conduct the exam to award eligible candidates the Certificate of Practice for practising law in an Indian Court.

Candidates have been advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.