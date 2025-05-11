Will CBSE release class 10 and 12 results tomorrow? - latest updates here CBSE 10th, and 12th results are expected to be released anytime on the official website of CBSE. Candidates who are eagerly awaiting the CBSE results are advised to regularly visit the official website, as the board can release results anytime. Check how to download, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10 and 12 results at any moment. However, the board has not shared a specific timeline for the release of the CBSE 10 and 12 results. Based on past trends, the board is anticipated to announce these results soon. Last year, the results were released on May 13. According to this timeline, the board could release the class 10 and 12 results at any moment now. Meanwhile, the results section on the CBSE official portal is not opening, claiming, "An error occurred while processing your request. Reference #97.dcc21160.1746943556.200ec1a https://errors.edgesuite.net/97.dcc21160.1746943556.200ec1a." The board may be uploading essential details on the website; however, there is no confirmation on the release of CBSE 10 and 12 results. Students and parents are advised to remain calm and revisit the official website for the latest updates.

This year, over 44 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10 and 12 exams, of which 24.12 lakh students were from Class 10 and over 17.88 lakh students were from Class 12. The CBSE class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to 18, while the class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 4, across 7,842 centres in India and 26 centres abroad. To pass the exam, students are required to secure at least 33 percent marks in both theory and practical exams.

No topper list

The board continues its policy of not releasing the list of toppers or calculating overall pass percentages. This decision promotes a healthy learning environment among students over competition. The board has adopted this practice for the last few years. Students will receive subject-wise marks and grades only. Once the results are out, students will have an opportunity to apply for rechecking, retotaling, and mark verification.

How to download CBSE 10, 12 results?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Click on 'results'.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Now, click on the respective exam result - CBSE 10 result or CBSE 12 result.

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your required information such as roll number and date of birth, then click on 'submit'.

The CBSE 10 result or CBSE 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download the CBSE 10 result or CBSE 12 result and save it for future reference.

CBSE shares six-digit access code

A few days ago, the board shared a six-digit access code for Digilocker with the school authorities and asked them to share it with the students. This will enable students to download their digital marksheets, migration certificates, and other important documents from the 'Issued Documents' section of the DigiLocker platform.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and 12 results via Digilocker?

Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the application on your phone.

Now, log in using your credentials.

Select your respective exam - class 10 or 12.

Enter your school name, roll number, and six-digit code.

Click on 'next'.

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number entered.

Enter the OTP (one-time password) received on your mobile number and click on the “Submit” button.

Your DigiLocker account shall be activated.

Upon successful confirmation, click on 'Go to DigiLocker account'.

In case you are already a registered user of DigiLocker, i.e., your mobile number is already registered with DigiLocker, you may be prompted with the message “Please click on Go to DigiLocker account.”

The marksheets will appear on the screen.

CBSE Full Coverage: