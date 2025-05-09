CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 expected to be declared this week, check latest updates CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 are expected to be declared this week. Students who appeared in CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of class 10th and 12th. According to media reports, the CBSE 10th and 12th results are expected to be declared between May 8 and 13. However, the board has not made the official announcement on the release of CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025. Once the results are announced, the students will be able to download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details. CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 links can be accessed at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

When will CBSE announce class 10th, and 12th exam results?

Based on the past trends, the board releases class 10th, and 12th results within a month after the exams are completed. According to that, the results are expected to be released in May. This year, over 44 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams, of which 24.12 lakh students were from Class 10 and over 17.88 lakh students were from Class 12. The CBSE class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to 18, while the class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 4, across 7,842 centres in India and 26 centres abroad. To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 10th was recorded at 93.60 per cent, and 87.98 per cent for class 12th board exam. Girls performed better than the boys in both board exams. In class 10th, the pass percentage was recorded at 93 per cent, and for class 12th, it was around 87 per cent.

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025: Where can I check CBSE board 2025 results?

Apart from the official website, students can download their CBSE 10th, and 12th results via Digilocker, Umang app, SMS, and IVRS. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their CBSE class 10th, and 12th results.

How to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 online?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025'.

You'll be taken to the login page.

Enter your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID.

Results for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 in 2025 will be shown on the screen.

Save the CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025 to your computer for further use.

Websites to check CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets?