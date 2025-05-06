CBSE releases important notice for 10th, 12th board results, official circular here Over 4.2 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results of the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the release of 10th and 12th results. Scroll down to know more about the official circular.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to release the results of the 10th to 12th board examinations. However, the result date and time are not yet confirmed. Meanwhile, the board has issued a six-digit access code to help students securely access their DigiLocker accounts. This will enable students to download their digital marksheets, migration certificates, and other important documents from the 'Issued Documents' section of the DigiLocker platform.

According to the notice, the Digilocker account access codes will be uploaded student-wise and made available in the Digilocker accounts of respective schools. These codes will enable students to access their digilocker accounts. Schools have been instructed to download and distribute the DigiLocker access codes through their respective school accounts.

What was said in the CBSE official circular?

The official notice reads, ''In order to further strengthen security & privacy of students' data, CBSE introduced a six-digit Access Code-based activation for students' Digilocker accounts. After activation of Digilocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'Issued Documents' section.'' The result of the Board Exam-2025 is under preparation, and it will be declared soon. The student-wise Access Code file is being made available to Schools in their Digilocker accounts, from where schools can download and disseminate the Access Code to individual students, CBSE said in the official notice.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result date and time soon

The board has not made any official announcement on the CBSE class 10th and 12th result date and time. The board has clarified that the results are under preparation and will be released in due course. Earlier, a fake notice regarding the release of CBSE 10th and 12th results was circulating on social media, stating that the dates for the 10th and 12th results would be announced on May 6. In response, the board took to its official social media accounts to clarify that this letter is not genuine and has not been issued by any authorised representatives of CBSE. The board urged all students and stakeholders to rely only on the official sources, including websites and official press releases.

CBSE 10th, 12th results via digilocker: How students can use the access code to download their marksheets cum certificate & migration certificate?

Visit the official portal, cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in Read instructions carefully and keep the necessary information ready. Click on Get Started with Account Confirmation. Select your class - X or XII. Enter your school code, roll number, and 6-digit access code. Click on 'next'. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number entered. Now, enter the OTP (one-time password) received on your mobile number and click on the “Submit” button. Your DigiLocker account shall be activated. Upon successful confirmation, click on 'Go to DigiLocker account'. In case, if you are already a registered user of DigiLocker i.e. your mobile number is already registered with DigiLocker, you may be prompted with the following message i.e. “Please click on Go to DigiLocker account”. The marksheets will appear on screen.

Note: For DigiLocker accounts activated using the 6-digit Access code (similar to the above process), the mark sheets are automatically pushed to the issued section. However, for DigiLocker accounts created using the general process (not the above process), the user must search and pull their marksheets by manually entering the search parameter.