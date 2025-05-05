Will CBSE announce classes 10th and 12th results tomorrow? here's what official notice says Ahead of the CBSE 10th and 12th results, many speculations and assumptions are circulating on social media, causing chaos and anxiety among students and parents. The board has issued a notice regarding the CBSE 10th and 12th results announcement. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to announce the results for the 10th and 12th grades. However, a wave of speculation and misinformation has been spreading on social media, causing confusion and anxiety among students and parents. Recently, a notice claiming to be an official communication from CBSE circulated widely, stating that the dates for the 10th and 12th results would be announced on May 6. In response, the board took to its official social media accounts to clarify that this letter is not genuine and has not been issued by any authorised representatives of CBSE.

Board advises stakeholders to rely on authentic sources

The board has urged all students, parents, and stakeholders to remain calm and vigilant, emphasising the importance of disregarding such unverified reports. The board has instructed everyone only to rely on the official sources, including websites and official press releases. The board also urged individuals to avoid sharing unverified information on social media, which causes harmful effects.

CBSE Result 2025: Passing Marks

Students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass. Grace marks may be awarded in borderline cases. One or two failures allow for compartment exams; failing in more subjects requires repeating the year.

Websites to check CBSE updates

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

indiatvnews.com/education

How to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 online?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025'.

You'll be taken to the login page.

Enter your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID.

Results for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 in 2025 will be shown on the screen.

Save the CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025 to your computer for further use.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download via SMS?