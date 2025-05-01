CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 soon, check expected date, websites, and how to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 will soon be declared on the official website. Students who took the exam can download their results by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in. Check expected date, how to download, websites, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of Class 10th and Class 12th. According to past trends, Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results are expected to be announced by the second week of May 2025. The exact date and time of releasing CBSE Class 10th, 12th results will be shared by the board officials in due course. Once the results are out, students can download their CBSE 10th and 12th results from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

This year, over 44 lakh students appeared for the exam, of them, 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12. Last year, the results were announced on May 13, 2024. The overall pass percentage of class 12 was recorded at 87.98%, and for Class 10, it was 93.60%.

How to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025 for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download via SMS?

Open SMS app on your phone.

Type the message in this format: CBSE10 (Example: CBSE10 1234567 01/01/2010 654321 789012)

Forward this SMS to 7738299899.

You will get your result as an SMS reply once it is processed.

Websites to check

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

indiatvnews.com/education

Details on scorecards