Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. CISCE Result 2025: ICSE to announce 10th, 12th results today, check when and where to download

  Live CISCE Result 2025: ICSE to announce 10th, 12th results today, check when and where to download

CISCE ICSE Result 2025 will be declared today, April 30. All those who took the exams can download their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other information on the login page. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

CISCE Result 2025: ICSE 10th, 12th results today
CISCE Result 2025: ICSE 10th, 12th results today Image Source : Freepik
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for the 10th and 12th class board exams today, April 30. Students who took the exams can download their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other information on the login page. The link to the ICSE CISCE Result 2025 will be live at cisce.org.

As stated in the official announcement, the results will be released at 11 am today, April 30. "Candidates and stakeholders can access the results via the CISCE website, DigiLocker, or the careers portal of the board," said CISCE chief executive Joseph Emmanuel. Improvement exams for Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC will take place in July. Last year, 99,901 students sat for the Class 12 board exam, achieving an overall pass percentage of 98.19%. Among them, 98.92% of girls and 97.53% of boys passed the exam.

 

Live updates :CISCE Result 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:58 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CISCE Result 2025: When results will be declared?

    The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce class 10 and 12 results today, at 11 AM.

     

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download CISCE 10th, 12th results via Digilocker?

    1. Go to Digilocker website, results.digilocker.gov.in or download the app on your smartphone.
    2. Go to the section for CISCE. 
    3. Click on the ICSE (Class-X) button or Class 12th link.
    4. Enter the Index Number and Date of Birth (as per admission card). 
    5. Click on the 'Submit' button to view the candidate's result.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Icse ICSE Result Time CISCE Board Cisce Results Exam Results Mark Sheet Class 10 Results Class 12 Results Education Education News High School
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\