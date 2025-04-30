Live CISCE Result 2025: ICSE to announce 10th, 12th results today, check when and where to download CISCE ICSE Result 2025 will be declared today, April 30. All those who took the exams can download their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other information on the login page. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for the 10th and 12th class board exams today, April 30. Students who took the exams can download their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other information on the login page. The link to the ICSE CISCE Result 2025 will be live at cisce.org.

As stated in the official announcement, the results will be released at 11 am today, April 30. "Candidates and stakeholders can access the results via the CISCE website, DigiLocker, or the careers portal of the board," said CISCE chief executive Joseph Emmanuel. Improvement exams for Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC will take place in July. Last year, 99,901 students sat for the Class 12 board exam, achieving an overall pass percentage of 98.19%. Among them, 98.92% of girls and 97.53% of boys passed the exam.