Board Result 2025 dates: Telangana TS SSC, Assam HS, CISCE board 10, 12 results tomorrow, check latest updates This year too, the Bihar Board announced the results for classes 10 and 12 ahead of other state boards. Following this, all other board are now releasing their results. Here's a list of board exam result date updates.

New Delhi:

In India, board exams are a crucial assessment for students in Class 10th and 12th, evaluating their knowledge and skills across various subjects. These exams, conducted by national and state boards, play a significant role in determining students' academic progression and future career paths.

The state boards include the UP Board, Maharashtra SSC, Karnataka SSLC, and others, such as the Telangana Board, Jharkhand Board, Andhra Pradesh Board, and more. National boards comprise the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). As per the usual trend, this year too, Bihar Board announced Class 10th and 12th results before other state boards. Following this, all other board are now releasing their result. Here's the list of state board result date updates.