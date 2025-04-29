Advertisement
Board Result 2025 dates: Telangana TS SSC, Assam HS, CISCE board 10, 12 results tomorrow, check latest updates

This year too, the Bihar Board announced the results for classes 10 and 12 ahead of other state boards. Following this, all other board are now releasing their results. Here's a list of board exam result date updates.

Board Result date 2025 updates Image Source : Freepik
Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
In India, board exams are a crucial assessment for students in Class 10th and 12th, evaluating their knowledge and skills across various subjects. These exams, conducted by national and state boards, play a significant role in determining students' academic progression and future career paths.

The state boards include the UP Board, Maharashtra SSC, Karnataka SSLC, and others, such as the Telangana Board, Jharkhand Board, Andhra Pradesh Board, and more. National boards comprise the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). As per the usual trend, this year too, Bihar Board announced Class 10th and 12th results before other state boards. Following this, all other board are now releasing their result. Here's the list of state board result date updates.

Board

Tentative Class 10th Result Dates

Tentative Class 12th Result Dates

Status
Andhra Pradesh AP Board Result April 23, 2025 April 12, 2025  Declared
Assam Board Result April 11, 2025 (Out) April 30, 2025  
Bihar Board BSEB Result March 29, 2025   March 25, 2025  Announced
CBSE Board Result May 13, 2025  May 13, 2025  
CGBSE Chhattisgarh class 10 result May 9, 2025  May 9, 2025  
Goa Board Result April 10 March 27, 2025  Announced
Gujarat Board Result May 11, 2025  May 9, 2025  
HBSE Haryana Board Result After May 15, 2025  First week of May  
HPBOSE HP Board Result May 2, 2025  May 4, 2025  
CISCE Result April 30, 2025 April 30, 2025  
JKBOSE Result June 13, 2025  June 6, 2025  
JAC Board Result First week of May Tentatively on April 30, 2025  
Karnataka Board Result May 9, 2025  April 8, 2025 (Out)  
Kerala Board Result May 9, 2025  May 9, 2025  
Maharashtra Board Result First week of May May 6, 2025  
Manipur Board Result May 27, 2025  May 13, 2025  
MBSE Mizoram Board Result April 29, 2025 Expected in the first week of May  
MBOSE Meghalaya Board Result April 5, 2025 (Out) May 8, 2025  
MPBSE MP Board Result First week of May 2025 First week of May 2025  
NBSE Nagaland Board Result April 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 Declared
Odisha Board Result May 26, 2025 May 26, 2025  
Punjab PSEB Result May, 2025 May, 2025  
Rajasthan Board Result May 29, 2025 May 20, 2025  
Tamil Nadu Board TN Result May 10, 2025 May 6, 2025  
Telangana Board TS Result April 30, 2025 April 24, 2025  
Tripura TBSE Result May 24, 2025 May 24, 2025  
UP Board Result April 20, 2025 April 20, 2025 Announced
Ubse Uttarakhand Board Result April 19, 2025 April 19, 2025 Announced
West Bengal Board Result May 2, 2025 May 8, 2025  

 

