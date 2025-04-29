Board Result 2025 dates: Telangana TS SSC, Assam HS, CISCE board 10, 12 results tomorrow, check latest updates

New Delhi:
In India, board exams are a crucial assessment for students in Class 10th and 12th, evaluating their knowledge and skills across various subjects. These exams, conducted by national and state boards, play a significant role in determining students' academic progression and future career paths.
The state boards include the UP Board, Maharashtra SSC, Karnataka SSLC, and others, such as the Telangana Board, Jharkhand Board, Andhra Pradesh Board, and more. National boards comprise the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). As per the usual trend, this year too, Bihar Board announced Class 10th and 12th results before other state boards. Following this, all other board are now releasing their result. Here's the list of state board result date updates.
|
Board
|
Tentative Class 10th Result Dates
|
Tentative Class 12th Result Dates
|
Status
|Andhra Pradesh AP Board Result
|April 23, 2025
|April 12, 2025
|Declared
|Assam Board Result
|April 11, 2025 (Out)
|April 30, 2025
|
|Bihar Board BSEB Result
|March 29, 2025
|March 25, 2025
|Announced
|CBSE Board Result
|May 13, 2025
|May 13, 2025
|
|CGBSE Chhattisgarh class 10 result
|May 9, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|
|Goa Board Result
|April 10
|March 27, 2025
|Announced
|Gujarat Board Result
|May 11, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|
|HBSE Haryana Board Result
|After May 15, 2025
|First week of May
|
|HPBOSE HP Board Result
|May 2, 2025
|May 4, 2025
|
|CISCE Result
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2025
|
|JKBOSE Result
|June 13, 2025
|June 6, 2025
|
|JAC Board Result
|First week of May
|Tentatively on April 30, 2025
|
|Karnataka Board Result
|May 9, 2025
|April 8, 2025 (Out)
|
|Kerala Board Result
|May 9, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|
|Maharashtra Board Result
|First week of May
|May 6, 2025
|
|Manipur Board Result
|May 27, 2025
|May 13, 2025
|
|MBSE Mizoram Board Result
|April 29, 2025
|Expected in the first week of May
|
|MBOSE Meghalaya Board Result
|April 5, 2025 (Out)
|May 8, 2025
|
|MPBSE MP Board Result
|First week of May 2025
|First week of May 2025
|
|NBSE Nagaland Board Result
|April 25, 2025
|April 25, 2025
|Declared
|Odisha Board Result
|May 26, 2025
|May 26, 2025
|
|Punjab PSEB Result
|May, 2025
|May, 2025
|
|Rajasthan Board Result
|May 29, 2025
|May 20, 2025
|
|Tamil Nadu Board TN Result
|May 10, 2025
|May 6, 2025
|
|Telangana Board TS Result
|April 30, 2025
|April 24, 2025
|
|Tripura TBSE Result
|May 24, 2025
|May 24, 2025
|
|UP Board Result
|April 20, 2025
|April 20, 2025
|Announced
|Ubse Uttarakhand Board Result
|April 19, 2025
|April 19, 2025
|Announced
|West Bengal Board Result
|May 2, 2025
|May 8, 2025
|
